Digging Deep

In 1 Chronicles 30. David and his fighting men were returned home from battle only to discover that the Amalekites had burned their city with fire, and their wives and sons and daughters were taken captive. David and the men who were with him raised their voices and wept until they had no more strength to weep. The situation became even worse as David’s men talked about stoning him.

I think you would agree that this wasn’t one of David’s finest days, at this time he was alone, he was backed into a corner with no one to consult or support him. It was in that moment that Ðavid had a choice would he cave in and back down or would he dig deep and press in and hear from God?

Today you may feel as though you are surrounded and pressed in from every side however, you too have a choice, will you give in or will you stand to your feet, dust yourself down and continue to stand and fight?

What was David’s response?

“But David encouraged and strengthened himself in the Lord his God.” – 1 Samuel 30:5

David did what had become the normal response for him. He dug deep, he didn’t give in to the threats or the emotions that were surrounding him, he encouraged and strengthened himself in the Lord his God. As he did these things that David found the strength and courage to go again.