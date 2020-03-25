Digging Deep
by Allen Carter
Partner Relations Manager, CBN Europe
Throughout life, there will be circumstances and situations which unexpectedly come against us. During these times is when we discover where and what foundations our lives are built upon. I heard someone say that “our lives are like a bathroom sponge it isn’t until we are squeezed do we really know what comes out.” It’s during these times of squeezing that we have a choice, will we either respond or react?
In 1 Chronicles 30. David and his fighting men were returned home from battle only to discover that the Amalekites had burned their city with fire, and their wives and sons and daughters were taken captive. David and the men who were with him raised their voices and wept until they had no more strength to weep. The situation became even worse as David’s men talked about stoning him.
I think you would agree that this wasn’t one of David’s finest days, at this time he was alone, he was backed into a corner with no one to consult or support him. It was in that moment that Ðavid had a choice would he cave in and back down or would he dig deep and press in and hear from God?
Today you may feel as though you are surrounded and pressed in from every side however, you too have a choice, will you give in or will you stand to your feet, dust yourself down and continue to stand and fight?
What was David’s response?
“But David encouraged and strengthened himself in the Lord his God.” – 1 Samuel 30:5
David did what had become the normal response for him. He dug deep, he didn’t give in to the threats or the emotions that were surrounding him, he encouraged and strengthened himself in the Lord his God. As he did these things that David found the strength and courage to go again.
In these current unprecedented times of self isolation when perhaps there aren’t those around you to encourage you, don’t miss the opportunity to seek God for yourself. I really believe that this is a God given window of opportunity to slow down, recalibrate and align. For the greatest victories are won when we choose to encourage ourselves in the Lord, listen to what He would say and then choose to act.
No matter what situation you may be currently facing I want to encourage you to
* Dig deep
* Feed and nourish on God’s promises for your life.
* Remember and remind yourself of past victories
* Pull out any prophetic words that you have and let God speak through them
* Trust and believe that God is at work
* Seek God for a word that will sustain and carry you through.
* Don’t forget to thank God for the answer
As soon as David did these things God spoke to him and he ended up pursued the enemy and recovering all. What a promise awaits those who refuse it quit and throw in the towel. Be encouraged, the greatest days are ahead for those who are willing to stand upon the promises of God. Determine in your hearts that whatever may come my way I will trust and not be afraid.
As for me, I choose to encourage myself in the Lord my God!