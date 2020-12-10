Distracted

Prophetic Warnings

The Word of God is filled with examples of people who follow God, then fall away, then return to Him only to fall away again. To help draw the people back to Himself, God would often send a prophet to speak to the people about the direction they are heading in and that they need to make a sharp U-turn.

I think of Jonah.

Jonah was a reluctant prophet, sent to the people of Nineveh to warn them of the impending divine wrath that was heading towards them. Jonah was a man who (eventually!) stepped outside of his own little world to minister to a whole people group.

There is no telling what we can do if we remove the distractions and escapes that we build into our lives, look at the state of our communities/nations/world, and start to get a complaint about it.

We have the Holy Spirit within us. We are able to make a difference.

2 Chronicles 7:14 (CSB) says this:

‘…and my people, who bear my name, humble themselves, pray and seek my face, and turn from their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin and heal their land.’

I am humbled by the grace of God in this verse. Our responsibility is to humble ourselves and pray, seek the Father’s face and turn from our wicked ways. God’s part of the deal is that He will hear us from His throne in Heaven. Forgive our sin. Heal our land.

That’s a pretty generous trade-off if you ask me.

Complete forgiveness of sin and a healed land. Isn’t that what we all want? To see the violence and endless evil cease in our generation.

And it is possible, but first we must put down our phones, stop shopping, turn off the computer games and get a complaint to pray and act on.