Ditch The Rotten Fruit

Spirit and Flesh

I wonder how often you have gone to the refrigerator or the fruit bowl to find that the fruit you recently bought has begun to perish? At that time, you can choose to remove the perishing item or leave it to decay, causing the other fruit around it to decompose. There is something about rotten fruit that is unattractive, and unless dealt with appropriately, the smell will linger, and the fruit will shrivel up and decay and affect other fruit.

The Bible talks about the Fruits of the Spirit in Galatians 5:22-23, “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” and that these fruits are produced and outworked by the Holy Spirit in our lives. These fruits are all good and rightly so; however, in verses 19-21 there are “bad and rotten fruit, ” which are the works of the flesh or also referred to as “the sinful nature”.

”When you follow the desires of your sinful nature, the results are very clear: sexual immorality, impurity, lustful pleasures, idolatry, sorcery, hostility, quarrelling, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissension, division, envy, drunkenness, wild parties, and other sins like these.” (NLT)

We often do not like to consider the effects of these rotten fruits. In fact, we tend to skip over them. However, unless dealt with properly, the consequences have serious repercussions.