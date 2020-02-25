These three remain; faith, hope and love. But what can we do to ensure that these three things move beyond the pages and become tangible forces in our world?

I believe the key lies in one simple shift; a transition of these words from adjectives to verbs. In other words, we need to be doers of His word and not just hearers. James 1:22-25 (TPT) puts it like this:

“Don’t just listen to the Word of Truth and not respond to it, for that is the essence of self-deception. So always let his Word become like poetry written and fulfilled by your life! If you listen to the Word and don’t live out the message you hear, you become like the person who looks in the mirror of the Word to discover the reflection of his face in the beginning. You perceive how God sees you in the mirror of the Word, but then you go out and forget your divine origin. But those who set their gaze deeply into the perfecting law of liberty are fascinated by and respond to the truth they hear and are strengthened by it—they experience God’s blessing in all that they do!”

James continues in the next chapter by saying that “faith without works is dead”. Now that doesn’t mean that you have to do more in order to receive some sort of reward. Rather, that a life of faith without an outworking of it through action lacks life.

I remember when I first started dating my wife that I couldn’t wait to tell everyone that we were together. How much more then, as believers and receivers of Christ in us, do we expect there to be an overflow that affects and effects our actions? Our relationship with Jesus should cause a chain reaction that shifts us from hearing to doing.