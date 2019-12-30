In financial trouble, He is Jehovah-Jireh; our provider. When troubled, He is Jehovah-Shiloh; our peace. When struggling with health, He is Jehovah-Rapha; our healer.

As we look toward Christmas, I began to think about the names given to Jesus; Prince of Peace, Light of the World, Messiah. In Isaiah 9:6-7 it says,

“And He will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end.” (NIV)

But for me, there is one name that captures my heart the most at this time of year; Emmanuel. God with us. It’s such a beautiful picture of the heart of Christmas. Divinity wrapped in humanity, dwelling amongst us. Trading the glories of heaven to become like us, so we in turn may become one again with Him. There’s something in it that’s both intimate and that also shows the cry of God’s heart for community. The Hope of the World entrusted to Mary and Joseph, as the gospel is entrusted to us to carry, nurture and release to the world.