Emmanuel: God With Us
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
I love exploring the names of God. There is such a richness to be discovered. In all the circumstances we go through, we can find a facet of God and His nature that covers us.
In financial trouble, He is Jehovah-Jireh; our provider. When troubled, He is Jehovah-Shiloh; our peace. When struggling with health, He is Jehovah-Rapha; our healer.
As we look toward Christmas, I began to think about the names given to Jesus; Prince of Peace, Light of the World, Messiah. In Isaiah 9:6-7 it says,
“And He will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of His government and peace there will be no end.” (NIV)
But for me, there is one name that captures my heart the most at this time of year; Emmanuel. God with us. It’s such a beautiful picture of the heart of Christmas. Divinity wrapped in humanity, dwelling amongst us. Trading the glories of heaven to become like us, so we in turn may become one again with Him. There’s something in it that’s both intimate and that also shows the cry of God’s heart for community. The Hope of the World entrusted to Mary and Joseph, as the gospel is entrusted to us to carry, nurture and release to the world.
He isn’t just beside us, but by His spirit He now dwells within us.
God with Us changes everything. It changes how we walk into work, how we parent our children, how we study at school and how we relationally interact with one another. He isn’t just beside us, but by His spirit He now dwells within us.
The incredible thing about these names and facets of God us that when He operates in one, He doesn’t stop working in the others.
So, this Christmas, whatever you need, wherever you are, He is with you; He never stops, and He will always be.
He is always with us and longs to be close to you this Christmas. If you would like someone to pray with you, call us on 0300 561 0700 or submit a prayer request online