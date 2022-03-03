Explaining This War to Our Children

Bible Verses For Kids

Here are three Bible verses for you to pray and help your children memorise for anxiety and worry…

1 Peter 5:6-7

‘Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.’

Philippians 4:6-7

‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.’

Proverbs 18:10

‘The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.’