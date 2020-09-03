Great Faith

I’ve lately been drawn to the account of the woman with the issue of blood. There’s something about the level of faith that she had that intrigues me time and time again.

Not only did this woman believe that if she touched Jesus, she would be healed, she thought to herself that if she could only touch His clothes, she would be made well!

That speaks to me of great faith.

Faith and the miraculous seem to be closely linked in the bible.

Jesus was recorded to be amazed at faith on only two occasions in the bible – once at the faith of the Centurion (Luke 7:9) and once at the lack of faith of the Nazarenes (Mark 6:6).

With the Centurion, he was convinced that if Jesus just gave the word from where he was standing, his highly valued servant would be made well. He didn’t feel worthy to have Jesus step foot into his home and so asked Him to give the command from where he was. This kind of faith moved Jesus to amazement and the servant was later found in good health.