Father’s Day 2021 – Parenting Potential

The Comparison Trap

We can often hear words that say we are created uniquely by God, that we shouldn’t compare ourselves to others, and this is absolutely true.

But how frequently do we judge ourselves based on other people’s behaviour?

As fathers it can happen easily. We can find ourselves looking at other dads and asking, ‘have I done this right?’, or ‘am I doing a good job?’

One area that can be especially difficult is comparing ourselves with our own fathers. Whether we’ve had a good or bad example, there is often the temptation to use it as a blueprint for raising our own children. But this isn’t always healthy.

In Psalm 139, it says that we are ‘fearfully and wonderfully made’, and this includes the way we raise our kids.

It doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t heed good advice, or that we should stubbornly stick to the way we’ve always done things, but it does mean that we can trust our own God-given instincts in order to parent effectively.

God has ordained you to be a parent. He has given you all the skills, resources and instincts to do this well, and to raise children who are God-fearing, people-loving human beings who will do their best to raise the next generation.