Father’s Day 2021 – Paternal Patterns

Generational Giants

As men, and as fathers, we are called to be giant killers.

But what does that mean?

In our lives, there are certain patterns, traits, or habits that are unhealthy for us, but that we naturally gravitate towards. These can be a wide array of things: laziness, lust, lack of commitment, addiction, cynicism, to name but a few. These can be just things we have fed as a result of unwise choices, but sometimes they are a result of things that have been passed down the generations.

You may call it a ‘natural disposition,’ which often means that without care and attention, you can slip into these patterns. And while we should reflect on how we have been created, we need to fight some of these giants in our lives.

Take addiction, for example. If you know that the generations before you had a tendency to become easily addicted to things like gambling or alcohol, but didn’t do anything about it to change, then it’s a disposition that is passed down that says, ‘that’s just the way you are,’ and, ‘that will always be a part of our family.’

So how can this giant be killed?

Well, it’s not always easy, but with God’s help, it’s possible to face this head on, making healthy choices, setting boundaries that don’t allow you to go near those things that could become a vice, and praying over those things that have had a spiritual hold over your family, and breaking them off in Jesus’ Name.