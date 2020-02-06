Finding Your Why

For me, this looks like seeking God at the end of any given year and asking Him for a word or phrase. The aim of this word or phrase is to ground me in the new year, or even just the next season.

This word or phrase reflects a deeper vision for what I want to accomplish at the other end of my new activity.

For example, rather than just joining a local gym, I will ask God for the ‘why’ behind it. He may come back with a word such as ‘discipline’.

Or rather than simply joining a new slimming club, the ‘why’ behind it might be ‘healthy’.

The effects of this word permeate the whole experience or year. They can even go beyond just the one commitment or decision. When I am lacking in motivation, I am rooted in the word I have discovered and remember why I chose to start this new practice in the first place.

Now, finding a word or phrase is not always easy.

On occasion I have had to dig deep and persevere in prayer. I listen closely as God begins to weave a picture of what I could be working towards in the season or year to come. Because the word represents a determined declaration, it can take some time to settle on one that will sustain you through your commitment.

The idea of a word for the year may be a little commonplace or too ‘fashionable’ for you. But I assure you, if you find yourself struggling to persevere through the year or a task, ask God ‘Why am I doing this? What is the greater vision?’ and listen as He reveals the root purpose in your activity.

My prayer is that the revelation that God brings gives you the staying power to remain on course and follow the path you have been called to.