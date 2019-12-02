Follow the Star

Unrelenting in Their Pursuit

Scholars dispute the timescales of the wise men’s journey, but one thing we can agree on is that it wasn’t a short trip. Wherever they came from, it would have taken a long time to complete the journey. I am sure that there would have been times of tiredness along the way. Maybe even a diversion of some kind or a replacement bus service due to leaves on the line! Whatever happened, they didn’t stop walking. Whatever the weather, they kept on going. With their goal in focus, their will kicks in and they keep on trucking.

As the year comes to an end, you may be feeling a little more reflective; taking stock of what has been and looking toward what lies ahead. Let me encourage you in two things; one, don’t forget to celebrate the distance you have come this year; and two, commit to keep travelling. You may not be where you need to be yet, but you are not where you were; and that is something to celebrate.

Generous in Their Giving

When they arrived at the destination, the wise men didn’t hold back in their generosity. They gave abundantly. The journey itself would have been costly. Not just financially, but with time and resource too, but that didn’t stop them giving their best when faced with the baby in the manger. They trusted in the significance of the star, over what they physically saw in that stable and allowed that to inform their generosity. Sometimes our giving is based upon the perception of something rather than the significance of it.

This Christmas, I pray that we might be willing to step out of our day-to-day and into the uncharted, ‘inconvenience’ of an encounter with God. I pray that we might be focused on Jesus and committed to journeying through life with Him. And I pray that we might be generous people in this season; generous in love, hospitality, time, grace; as well as with our gifts. Christmas is the time we celebrate the greatest gift ever given to us. A time where we remember the moment where divinity became humanity, so we might be released from our slavery.

Here’s the thing; a star still shines today; Jesus, the Bright Morning Star is still blazing in the heavens. The question is, are you going to follow?

