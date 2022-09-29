Free and Free Indeed

A Twist in the Story

I often empathise with the story of the woman caught in adultery from the Bible.

This is not because I have been unfaithful to my husband (I’m not married!) but because I can relate to getting yourself into a tangled mess – and having Jesus unravel that mess with one touch.

If you are not familiar with how the account goes, here is an overview:

A woman is caught in the act of adultery and is dragged into the centre of the temple by some Pharisees to be held to account. The Pharisees accuse the woman of her crime and recount to Jesus the appropriate part of the law of Moses for such a crime, stoning.

But there was a twist.

The Pharisees most likely had little concern for the woman nor her crime but were trying to trap Jesus into giving a false verdict so that they would have evidence to accuse Him.

Jesus, likely knowing their thoughts and motivations, simply stoops and begins to write in the ground with His finger. Interestingly, we’re not told what He is writing. After being pressed by the Pharisees for a verdict on the matter, Jesus says a beautiful and freeing sentence that reveals the nature of His heart.

‘The one without sin among you should be the first to throw a stone at her.” (John 8:7 CSB)

Jesus then returns to writing in the dust with His finger. One by one the men surrounding the woman leave without casting a single stone. Jesus then encourages the woman to go and leave her life of sin.