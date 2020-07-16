New Day, New Mercy

There is a bright yellow divider in my diary that helps me to keep my place each day.

At the very top is written – ‘fresh start’.

Whenever I pick up my diary, flip to the next new day and reposition the divider, I’m reminded of the fact that it is a new day and I get the opportunity at a fresh start.

The bible puts it this way:

The faithful love of the Lord never ends!

His mercies never cease.

Great is his faithfulness;

his mercies begin afresh each morning.

(Lamentations 3:22-23 NLT, emphasis added)

I don’t know about you, but the fact that the Lord’s mercy, forgiveness and second chances begin anew every single day fills me with so much hope and gratitude.

I make mistakes daily but, no matter how badly I have gotten it wrong the day before, I can rest my head at night knowing that tomorrow is a new day and that the Lord does not hold my wrongdoing over my head.

Foundational Forgiveness

Forgiveness is one of the foundations of the Gospel message. The fact that we don’t have to earn our way into the Kingdom of Heaven or perform our way into His presence is an offer that is too good to refuse!

You cannot fail badly enough to prevent God from loving you and accepting you.

There is no sin deep enough that God cannot reach down and pull you out of it, setting your feet back on solid ground.

The grace and forgiveness of God are available through the sacrifice of our Saviour Jesus Christ. All sin was hurled upon Him at the cross and dealt with once and for all.

Jesus walked through the darkest valleys and experienced human pain so that He could empathise with us in ours. The bible says: