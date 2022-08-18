Gospel Power

by Laura Boswell

Creative Media Assistant, CBN Europe

The Gospel is powerful. It is Spirit, truth and life to all that hear it. Today, Laura Boswell shares that it is God who works in and through us to share our faith, we need not fear or be discouraged.

Diverse Yet Personal

It amazes me how God can use the Gospel to reach so many different people and yet make the message of salvation so personal to the individual.

I think the Gospel can surprise people too. I remember sharing the Good News of Jesus with someone when I was part of a ministry, GLOW (God’s Light on Worcester).

We would go out and give clubbers water bottles to hydrate them and as a way of engaging in conversation with them at the Holy Spirit’s leading. I was amazed by how God used me to share the Gospel in different ways to reach the different individuals.

Although the key truths of the Gospel are the same, the way we need to share it will be personal to the one hearing it. One person was very skeptical about us and the message we were wanting to share. He was talking to me with a real spirit of suspicion and humour.

We got talking and I was able to share the Gospel with him. When I described Jesus dying on the cross, I shared that instead of us paying the price for our own sins and dying our own death, Jesus took our place on the cross instead!

As I explained the Gospel in this way, his sarcastic expression went and there was a real sense of clarity that came across him! He commented that no one had explained it like that before.

Prayer is vital when we are heading out with intentional evangelism. God knows what He wants us to say and who He is going to lead onto our path, but it is the Holy Spirit who inspires us and gives the words that person needs to hear. Sometimes we will share something and not understand why it came out in that way, but God knows what He is doing.

‘As I explained the Gospel in this way, his sarcastic expression went and there was a real sense of clarity that came across him! He commented that no one had explained it like that before.’

It’s All About Jesus

We are all called to share the Gospel with others and when we pray for opportunities to do this, we should expect God to give them to us.

We step out in His power and confidence and not our own. It is about God doing His work through us and because of that, we never need to fear what we will be asked or what we will say, as God will give us the right words each time.

Romans 1:16 says, ‘For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes…’

I know God has called me to be an evangelist (someone who share the Good News of Jesus Christ) and my desire to share the Gospel with others excites and empowers me.

I learned very early on in life that we need to be unashamed when we speak about Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross and His ultimate resurrection which gives us the hope that we too will rise again when we turn from our sin and follow Jesus.

In our decision to live for God we need to be surrendered to Him in our lives and also in our witnessing opportunities with others. Every time I have had an opportunity to share the Gospel, it is God who will do His work through it.

Sometimes we may only get a chance to share briefly but it may be all that is needed for that moment in time. The power comes from God, not us and as long as we are willing then God will take what we say and do the rest!

