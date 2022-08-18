Gospel Power

Diverse Yet Personal

It amazes me how God can use the Gospel to reach so many different people and yet make the message of salvation so personal to the individual.

I think the Gospel can surprise people too. I remember sharing the Good News of Jesus with someone when I was part of a ministry, GLOW (God’s Light on Worcester).

We would go out and give clubbers water bottles to hydrate them and as a way of engaging in conversation with them at the Holy Spirit’s leading. I was amazed by how God used me to share the Gospel in different ways to reach the different individuals.

Although the key truths of the Gospel are the same, the way we need to share it will be personal to the one hearing it. One person was very skeptical about us and the message we were wanting to share. He was talking to me with a real spirit of suspicion and humour.

We got talking and I was able to share the Gospel with him. When I described Jesus dying on the cross, I shared that instead of us paying the price for our own sins and dying our own death, Jesus took our place on the cross instead!

As I explained the Gospel in this way, his sarcastic expression went and there was a real sense of clarity that came across him! He commented that no one had explained it like that before.

Prayer is vital when we are heading out with intentional evangelism. God knows what He wants us to say and who He is going to lead onto our path, but it is the Holy Spirit who inspires us and gives the words that person needs to hear. Sometimes we will share something and not understand why it came out in that way, but God knows what He is doing.