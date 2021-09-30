Growing Healthy Fruit
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
I am no gardener but, over the course of my 15 years with Jesus I have learned a few principles when it comes to growing healthy character, or ‘fruit’.
Perhaps the most important way to ensure that I am growing healthy fruit in my life is to pay attention to the soil that I place myself in.
This can take on many forms, for example the church that I choose to plant myself in, the people that I choose to do life with and the things that I take in through reading and screens. They all have the capacity to help me grow healthy fruit or damage the healthy fruit in my life.
Church
‘Planted in the house of the Lord, they will flourish in the courts of our God. They will still bear fruit in old age, they will stay fresh and green, proclaiming, “The Lord is upright; he is my Rock, and there is no wickedness in him.”
(Psalm 92:13-15 NIV)
This scripture makes its point all on its own but indulge me a little as I elaborate…
Imagine a potted plant.
Beautiful. Flourishing. Lush.
Now imagine removing that plant from its healthy soil and placing it on the kitchen table.
Surely that plant is going to suffer. Without healthy soil it will wither and shrivel up.
We are no different friends. Scripture admonishes us that we are to remain in Him (John 15) and to be planted in the house of the Lord. By doing so, we glean from the richest of soil, benefit from the fellowship of other ‘plants’ and create a diverse life that is rich and varied and full.
To remove ourselves from such a healthy environment could be damaging to our very walk with Jesus. To remain means that we grow healthy fruit as we live in close fellowship and accountability with others.
Enjoy growing healthy fruit in your life. Embrace the community of the church that you plant yourself in, spend time with good friends and take in good quality media that can deepen your relationship with Jesus.
Doing Life
Another way that we can ensure that we are growing healthy fruit in our lives is to keep vigilant watch over who we give our ear, mind and heart to – our friends.
If bad company corrupts good character, (1 Corinthians 15:33) it stands to reason that good company enriches good character.
Simply put – choose your friends wisely.
Things to look out for are do they speak well of others, even when they are not around? Do they live idly, or do they work hard at building a good, Godly life? Do they challenge you in love or speak harshly to you? All these measures can help us to make sure that we are surrounding ourselves with the kind of friends that help us to grow healthy fruit in our lives – ‘love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.’ (Galatians 5:22-23).
Media
In this generation, we are regularly inundated with social media, films, images and music that can have a positive or negative affect on our inner world. I am not demonising media. Some content created can be edifying and can build us up in our faith. Other content can rob us of our peace, purity and innocence.
Just as we would tend to the ‘soil’ of a good church and good company, so we should tend to the soil of what we are watching, reading and listening to.
Rather than choose a film that leaves you feeling unsettled in your spirit, choose a faith film. Instead of music with questionable language, rather choose wholesome lyrics that feed you and your faith.
Friends, it is our responsibility to watch over our lives, to guard our hearts as this is the very place that life flows from (Proverbs 4:23).
Enjoy growing healthy fruit in your life. Embrace the community of the church that you plant yourself in, spend time with good friends and take in good quality media that can deepen your relationship with Jesus.
Growing healthy fruit does not come cheaply, but when it is committed to, it can reap a wonderful harvest of a full and enjoyable life.