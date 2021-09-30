Growing Healthy Fruit

Church

‘Planted in the house of the Lord, they will flourish in the courts of our God. They will still bear fruit in old age, they will stay fresh and green, proclaiming, “The Lord is upright; he is my Rock, and there is no wickedness in him.”

(Psalm 92:13-15 NIV)

This scripture makes its point all on its own but indulge me a little as I elaborate…

Imagine a potted plant.

Beautiful. Flourishing. Lush.

Now imagine removing that plant from its healthy soil and placing it on the kitchen table.

Surely that plant is going to suffer. Without healthy soil it will wither and shrivel up.

We are no different friends. Scripture admonishes us that we are to remain in Him (John 15) and to be planted in the house of the Lord. By doing so, we glean from the richest of soil, benefit from the fellowship of other ‘plants’ and create a diverse life that is rich and varied and full.

To remove ourselves from such a healthy environment could be damaging to our very walk with Jesus. To remain means that we grow healthy fruit as we live in close fellowship and accountability with others.