Hearing God’s Voice

The Bible

God can speak to us through His written word. Every word in the Bible is God-inspired and there is no error in it. It is truth and a reliable way of seeking Him. Perhaps you are prayerfully reading your Bible with a burning question on your heart for one of your life circumstances then, all of a sudden, the scripture that you happen to read almost jumps off of the page and grabs your attention. This is often how God can use His word to speak to us, as we read it. There is almost a knowing that God is speaking to us through His word. It is a beautiful and mysterious way that God communicates with us.

Other People

God can use other people as a means of communicating with us. We could receive a word of knowledge – a Holy Spirit inspired message of profound understanding about us and our situation. A word of encouragement might be given to us that speaks deeply to our spirit’s and into our circumstances. It’s worth noting that, however God chooses to use others to speak to us, it is wise to weigh and measure what we have heard against the word of God. Anything that doesn’t quite seem to align with His character and words may need further confirmation.