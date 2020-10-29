Taking Stock

This may seem like an obscure verse to choose when talking about heart health but bear with me.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown and limited measures in socialising, I have noticed that my levels of activity have diminished somewhat. Alongside this I have realised that my eating habits have changed. Snacking and reaching for poor choices in food have also become commonplace and the end result is not hard to deduce!

With the added weight and reduced fitness levels I have become acutely aware of my heart and its health.

With every breathless walk up a steep flight of steps I realise that I am not in the best shape and that I could do more to protect and even defend my heart health.

It’s time for a heart check.

Now, where this assessment can be applied in a physical sense, it also got me thinking about my heart health in a spiritual sense.

What is lurking in my heart that may compromise its health in the long run?

What weights are slowing me down, as the scripture above puts it? What sin is tripping me up?

These have an effect on our hearts and the measure of fullness of life that Jesus died for us to live in.

It’s time for a heart check.