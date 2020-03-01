Heavenly Hiraeth

As a patriotic Welshman, I find there to be a strong call within for my nation. There is something about the very soil of the place that draws me in. It can be in the mountain ranges of Snowdonia or the rugged west coast, but still my heart seems to be fuller when my feet are home.

There is a Welsh word that speaks so beautifully of this inner longing; Hiraeth. It is so rich in its meaning that it is difficult to really translate it into a single, one-to-one English word. According to the Urban Dictionary,

“Hiraeth is a longing for one’s homeland, but it’s not mere homesickness. It’s an expression of the bond one feels with one’s home country when one is away from it.”

This longing for, a deep resonating with home is mirrored in our spirit. I believe that we experience this feeling of hiraeth as Christians. We have within us a deep cry and yearning for eternity. It’s why we have that feeling of home when gathered together in His presence in worship. It is the reason why our hearts sing when, like the ancient bards, we come around the word of God, sharing the truth of its pages to one another.