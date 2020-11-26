The Real Heroes

‘And what more shall I say? I do not have time to tell about Gideon, Barak, Samson and Jephthah, about David and Samuel and the prophets, who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies. Women received back their dead, raised to life again. There were others who were tortured, refusing to be released so that they might gain an even better resurrection. Some faced jeers and flogging, and even chains and imprisonment. They were put to death by stoning; they were sawed in two; they were killed by the sword. They went about in sheepskins and goatskins, destitute, persecuted and mistreated – the world was not worthy of them. They wandered in deserts and mountains, living in caves and in holes in the ground.

(Hebrews 11:32-38 NIV)

The world was not worthy of them.

I don’t know about you but this line moves me. To think that my life carried so much significance that the very place that I called home was not worthy of me makes me want to live a life devoted to the kingdom of God.

Reading through the ‘hall of fame’ chapter of Hebrews 11 in the Bible makes me wonder what made the lives and faith of certain biblical figures so heroic?

The whole chapter makes it quite plain. Let’s look at a few of the names mentioned…

Noah

By faith Noah, when warned about things not yet seen, in holy fear built an ark to save his family. By his faith he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness that is in keeping with faith.

(Hebrews 11:7 NIV)

By faith.

Noah did not know that a flood was coming but he was warned that he needed to prepare for one. Imagine what people must have said about him. He was building an ark for which no one knew the purpose. It’s not exactly the kind of endeavour you undertake for the fun of it, especially not on this kind of scale!

Yet Noah ploughed on with his purpose in holy fear of the one who had called him. He was deemed righteous because of his faith in God and what He had said.