An Important Question

I’m sure we all have those verses in our Bibles that we have underlined, circled and highlighted, right?

For me, the above passage is heavily annotated. But the one word that struck me as I re-read this psalm recently was the word I had circled – seeking.

As I read the circled word again, it jumped out and demanded this question:

Am I seeking God?

I have a fairly regular routine of prayer, journaling and reading that seldom gets interrupted but this does not necessarily answer the question that rang in my mind. Am I seeking God?

I think of the game, Hide and Seek. Did you ever play this as a child? One person hides in a mysterious place and the remaining gang seek them out of their place of hiding. It requires action to seek something or someone. You have to go – and seek.

Now, I’m not suggesting that God is hiding from us, but I am saying that there is a seeking that needs to take place in our relationship with God.