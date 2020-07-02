Wherever you find yourself, I want to tell you something;

There’s always a way home.

You are never too far gone that He cannot guide you back. You are never too lost that He cannot find you. There is no amount of muck that will put Him off reaching out His arms and embracing you.

Jesus spoke of son who had left home and made some rather rash life decisions in Luke 15:11-32. The son finds himself in a place he never thought he would be; a pigpen, covered in all kinds of muck and mess. Each day since he had left the family home, the father would scan the horizon to see if the son was returning. After some time, the son longs for home again. I imagine the images of home began to swirl in his mind and a deep longing in his heart began to grow; the gravitational-pull of home; the ‘home-shaped’ hole in his heart.

He decides to rise up from the mud and turn for home. And as the father looked out into the distance, as he did every day, he spotted the faint outline of his son.

I love this part in v20 that says; “While still far off…the father came running”

We may not know the way home, but as you take a step, in faith, just like the father, Our Father comes running to meet you; arms wide open longing to embrace us and pull us in.

I pray that today, wherever we find ourselves that our ears and hearts may be open as the Father calls us home. However far we’ve wandered, not matter how lost we feel, whatever mess we find ourselves in, there’s always a way home.

Bless You.