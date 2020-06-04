Hope In Action
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing, and you say, “Good-bye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well”—but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing. What good does that do? So you see, faith by itself isn’t enough. Unless it produces good deeds, it is dead and useless.
James 2:15-17 NLT
Focus
At the start of 2020, we as a ministry often set our sights on a particular focus. A point in the future that we can fix our eyes on that keeps us steadfast in our goals.
This year, we were encouraged to prayerfully consider the concept of ‘hope in action’. Little did we know how poignant this concept would be as 2020 unfolded.
Hope is a powerful word. It is one of the three things that will remain when all else fails, as 1 Corinthians 13 tells us. It gives us the grit and determination to hold on even when evidence suggests that things are happening contrary to the way we would want them to.
Hope is defined as the feeling that what is wanted can be had or that events will turn out for the best.
Hope in action, however, has a whole different sway to it.
Hope can sometimes feel like a loose word, one that is difficult to grab hold of.
“I hope you feel better!” can often be heard when someone tells us that they are feeling unwell.
“I hope you feel better! Is there anything I can do for you?” is a slightly stronger sentence, is it not?
With hope in action we are moved to do something practically to assist, rather than just wish someone well in their circumstances.
‘Everyone should look not to his own interests, but rather to the interests of others.’
Philippians 2:4
Fighting The Culture
We live in a naturally self-focussed culture in the west, meaning that we can sometimes have a ‘me first’ or ‘what about me?’ mentality. The Bible clearly tells us to stay away from this kind of living in many places.
Philippians 2:4 says this:
‘Everyone should look not to his own interests, but rather to the interests of others.’
This is a mark of Christian humility.
There is something of selflessness to be grasped hold here that will inform the hope in action we aim to offer.
During this COVID-19 season, ask yourself this question: How can I help others outside of my natural sphere of interaction?
- Who can you serve?
- Who can you send a message to, offering help?
- Who can you send an encouraging letter to?
Looking inwards is a natural instinct, particularly in times of crisis. But why not widen your reach, extend your circle, and watch as you experience a blessing yourself?
I have a friend who lives and works in New York. Throughout this whole pandemic, she has not once looked to her own interests but has tirelessly served her community by collating and delivering food and care packages to key workers. This has, no doubt, cost her time, energy and her own personal sense of safety, but she has done it, nonetheless.
Hope breathes life!
Let’s be a people of hope in action in these times when our world is in such dire need of love and connection.