Focus

At the start of 2020, we as a ministry often set our sights on a particular focus. A point in the future that we can fix our eyes on that keeps us steadfast in our goals.

This year, we were encouraged to prayerfully consider the concept of ‘hope in action’. Little did we know how poignant this concept would be as 2020 unfolded.

Hope is a powerful word. It is one of the three things that will remain when all else fails, as 1 Corinthians 13 tells us. It gives us the grit and determination to hold on even when evidence suggests that things are happening contrary to the way we would want them to.

Hope is defined as the feeling that what is wanted can be had or that events will turn out for the best.

Hope in action, however, has a whole different sway to it.

Hope can sometimes feel like a loose word, one that is difficult to grab hold of.

“I hope you feel better!” can often be heard when someone tells us that they are feeling unwell.

“I hope you feel better! Is there anything I can do for you?” is a slightly stronger sentence, is it not?

With hope in action we are moved to do something practically to assist, rather than just wish someone well in their circumstances.