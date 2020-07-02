How To Do A Bible Character study

‘All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.’

2 Timothy 3:16-17 NIV

There are many ways to study the bible and engage with the God-breathed content that He designed. A few weeks ago we looked at the S.O.A.P. method. Today I would love to look at character study.

A character bible study is where we take one bible character and use their story to teach us something new about God.

This method may look slightly different depending on which approach you take, but let me guide you through a simple 4-step process on how to do a bible character study for yourself.

Step 1

Select a bible character that you would like to study and read their story.

Take the story of Gideon for example. Gideon’s journey can be found in Judges 6-8.

Step 2

Synopsise the story that you have read.

In this step you can either list or write out in a narrative the story of the character you have chosen. An example of a list summary for the story of Gideon is here:

God calls Gideon

Gideon tears down a Baal altar

Gideon lays out a fleece, asking for a sign from God

God selects Gideon’s army

Gideon spies on the Midianite camp

Gideon attacks the Midianites…

This part of the study enables you to read the whole story whilst also gaining a firm understanding of the narrative in your own words by creating a synopsis.