How To Do A Bible Character Study
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Today we are going to look at how to character study as another means of delving into the Word of God.
From poetry to prose, the bible is full to the brim of fascinating expressions of God’s character and love, let’s dive in!
‘All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.’
2 Timothy 3:16-17 NIV
There are many ways to study the bible and engage with the God-breathed content that He designed. A few weeks ago we looked at the S.O.A.P. method. Today I would love to look at character study.
A character bible study is where we take one bible character and use their story to teach us something new about God.
This method may look slightly different depending on which approach you take, but let me guide you through a simple 4-step process on how to do a bible character study for yourself.
Step 1
Select a bible character that you would like to study and read their story.
Take the story of Gideon for example. Gideon’s journey can be found in Judges 6-8.
Step 2
Synopsise the story that you have read.
In this step you can either list or write out in a narrative the story of the character you have chosen. An example of a list summary for the story of Gideon is here:
- God calls Gideon
- Gideon tears down a Baal altar
- Gideon lays out a fleece, asking for a sign from God
- God selects Gideon’s army
- Gideon spies on the Midianite camp
- Gideon attacks the Midianites…
This part of the study enables you to read the whole story whilst also gaining a firm understanding of the narrative in your own words by creating a synopsis.
Step 3
Look at the character qualities of your chosen bible character, both the positive and the negative.
Here you can list as many positive and negative character traits for your chosen bible character and make a note of why this trait is important.
For example, a positive trait of Gideon is that he was brave. Despite his poor opinion of himself and his family, he stepped up and fulfilled the mission that God placed in front of him.
A negative character trait for Gideon could be that he was doubtful. He asked God for many signs in his journey to leading his people to freedom. We can learn to be surer of ourselves and what God has called us to from the life of Gideon.
Step 4
Ask yourself what lessons can I take away into my personal life from this particular bible character?
In this final stage you can look at the overall story that you have read and deduce some key lessons from the text.
For example, Gideon’s story could teach us of the grace of God. Though Gideon tested God by asking for signs to prove that God would do what He was saying He was going to do, we see that God graciously provides these confirmations without getting angry. This teaches us about the character of God which is exactly what this bible study method aims to do.
We can also learn that God is a visionary and the original encourager. He calls Gideon a ‘valiant warrior’ before he has even achieved anything for Him. God sees into our futures and calls forth vision for our lives before we can see it ourselves. He encourages us to step up to be the person He created us to be all along.
I pray that you have fun experimenting with this bible study method and that each time you select a new bible character and story, God reveals something new and profound to you for your own walk with God.
