How To S.O.A.P. Study

Read or Study?

There often comes a time in a Christian’s journey of faith that merely reading the Bible doesn’t seem to cut it anymore.

We become familiar with what the Bible says but we want more. We want to know what what we’re reading truly means.

This leads us from reading the Bible to studying it.

Today I would love to share with you to a method of studying the Bible that I have found to be helpful in digging a little deeper into the scriptures.

The S.O.A.P. Method

You may or may not have heard of this technique for dissecting the scriptures, let me explain…

S – Scripture

The first part of this study method simply requires you to select a part of the Bible that you would like to look at. This could range from a single verse that you want to delve into or a wider chunk of text, perhaps a whole chapter. Whatever it is, start with identifying a part of the Bible that intrigues you and that you want to know more about.