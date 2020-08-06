Appetite

I have come to the realisation that the hungrier I am, the better my food tastes.

If I am at the point of ultimate hunger, the food that satisfies that hunger tastes all the better.

For example, after a day of fasting, you feel that little bit more excited about food come fast-breaking time.

I think that there is a definite link between physical food and spiritual food, which the bible says I the word of God.

Even Jesus was tempted with this whilst he was fasting for 40 days in the desert.

Satan told Him to instruct the stones to become bread if He was the Son of God, but Jesus replied with this: