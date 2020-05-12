Ifs, Buts and Maybes
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
You may have woken up this morning and felt like you’re living in a state of uncertainty and confusion. Mixed messages coming at you; every news outlet and media provider giving their opinions, not to mention the vast array of social media. When you look at what’s ahead, it just seems like a mass of grey fog, with no clarity. It can all seem overwhelming.
I want to take this opportunity to remind us all that even in the most confusing times, the most uncertain season we find ourselves, God remains steadfast. A solid rock and foundation to build upon, a sure footing to put your feet, a lifter of our heads in the craziness that we are in.
God is not surprised by the situation we find ourselves; He isn’t panicking, and He hasn’t stopped working. This isn’t just optimistic thinking. It’s rooted and established in truth. The truth of His word and through the many times He has come through for me.
The bible says that He is the same “yesterday, today and forever”. That means that if you’ve known Him to be faithful before, He won’t let you down now and will still be faithful heading forward. It means that if you’ve known God as provider in the past, whatever position you find yourself in right now, He will come through for you and will keep on into your future. If you have known Him as a comfort in the darkest times of your life, He hasn’t left you in this season either. He will always be with you.
Whatever uncertainty may be going on externally, we can live in peace with God within. It’s why Jesus could sleep in the middle of the storm. We can have that same peace right now, wherever you’re at.
I want to encourage you to switch off the TV, turn off the radio and instead put the volume up on the worship, raise your hallelujah and fuel your soul with His word. I promise you that as you do, peace will come and you will rest. The world may not get any clearer for now, but His voice will cut through the fog and bring hope and clarity to your soul.
Bless you.