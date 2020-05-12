Ifs, Buts and Maybes

I want to take this opportunity to remind us all that even in the most confusing times, the most uncertain season we find ourselves, God remains steadfast. A solid rock and foundation to build upon, a sure footing to put your feet, a lifter of our heads in the craziness that we are in.

God is not surprised by the situation we find ourselves; He isn’t panicking, and He hasn’t stopped working. This isn’t just optimistic thinking. It’s rooted and established in truth. The truth of His word and through the many times He has come through for me.

The bible says that He is the same “yesterday, today and forever”. That means that if you’ve known Him to be faithful before, He won’t let you down now and will still be faithful heading forward. It means that if you’ve known God as provider in the past, whatever position you find yourself in right now, He will come through for you and will keep on into your future. If you have known Him as a comfort in the darkest times of your life, He hasn’t left you in this season either. He will always be with you.