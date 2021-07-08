Skin In The Game

We’ve all been that person, haven’t we? The one who has passed comment or judgement on someone’s Facebook post or Instagram feed. Looked down our nose at someone because of their ‘new business idea’, even when they may have failed to action their ‘new ideas’ the past 7 times.

We can be this way as humans, can’t we?

This is not to say that we are bad people, it’s just recognising that we don’t always get on board when brave people step out and do or say something that challenges us and our own personal status quo.

The scripture presented at the top of this article makes me think differently every time I am tempted to judge or ridicule another person because of their actions.

Jesus clearly states that the harvest is plentiful and that the workers are few. This means that there are lots of people on the outskirts but few people in the field.

It’s possible to be a backseat referee the whole of our lives and never ‘get in the game’. People who are in the game get messy, sweaty, fall down, get back up, occasionally get hurt and need time to heal, but they are doing it!

Let us be people of faith who are like those ‘in the game’. Let’s not stand on the side-lines barking criticism and advice but get in the field ourselves and experience what it means to fight for the cause of God’s Kingdom.