In The Field
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them because they were confused and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. He said to his disciples, “The harvest is great, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.”
(Matthew 9:36-38 NLT)
Skin In The Game
We’ve all been that person, haven’t we? The one who has passed comment or judgement on someone’s Facebook post or Instagram feed. Looked down our nose at someone because of their ‘new business idea’, even when they may have failed to action their ‘new ideas’ the past 7 times.
We can be this way as humans, can’t we?
This is not to say that we are bad people, it’s just recognising that we don’t always get on board when brave people step out and do or say something that challenges us and our own personal status quo.
The scripture presented at the top of this article makes me think differently every time I am tempted to judge or ridicule another person because of their actions.
Jesus clearly states that the harvest is plentiful and that the workers are few. This means that there are lots of people on the outskirts but few people in the field.
It’s possible to be a backseat referee the whole of our lives and never ‘get in the game’. People who are in the game get messy, sweaty, fall down, get back up, occasionally get hurt and need time to heal, but they are doing it!
Let us be people of faith who are like those ‘in the game’. Let’s not stand on the side-lines barking criticism and advice but get in the field ourselves and experience what it means to fight for the cause of God’s Kingdom.
Tips For The Field
What does it look like to be ‘in the field’? To be a worker?
This is a question I regularly ask myself and the answer can be as different as the person asking it. But here are a few pictures of what I believe being a worker in God’s Kingdom looks like:
- Tithing, rather than tipping God.
‘Bring all the tithes into the storehouse so there will be enough food in my Temple. If you do,” says the Lord of Heaven’s Armies, “I will open the windows of heaven for you. I will pour out a blessing so great you won’t have enough room to take it in! Try it! Put me to the test!’ (Malachi 3:10 NLT)
It is tempting to see the basket go round at church or sit at home when our pay cheques come through and consider giving God only what we believe we can afford to give. But honouring the tithe means that we give, sometimes sacrificially, to the work of the Kingdom and the local Church. This is what it looks like to be in the game and build the Church of God.
- Volunteering regularly, not sporadically.
‘A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other.’
(1 Corinthians 12:7 NLT)
I understand that volunteering at Church or in the community regularly is not an option. You may have a young family that need you, challenging working hours or the like. But where possible, I believe that volunteering regularly, committing to a role and seeing it through for a season, can mean that the Church can depend on you. Bearing the weight of a role when we are asked to and serving in it until God calls us on can be a huge blessing to the Kingdom and the body of Christ. We all have various gifts and they are gifts for one another, not to be hoarded to ourselves.
We may make a mess of it, we may stumble over our words or say the wrong thing, but this is all part of having skin in the game. We can all dust ourselves off, share the experience together and move on.
- Share your faith, don’t hide it.
“You are the light of the world—like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house.”
(Matthew 5:14-15 NLT)
I know. I know it’s not always easy. But my goodness, is it worth it. When we put our awkwardness in sharing our faith – or even our testimony – aside, the possible benefits to be reaped are an eternal destiny changed right at the top of the list. Not to mention a life lived with purpose, true community and belonging and a Companion like no other. We may make a mess of it, we may stumble over our words or say the wrong thing, but this is all part of having skin in the game. We can all dust ourselves off, share the experience together and move on.
I hope that these three areas of being ‘in the field’ have encouraged you to get amongst it. And I pray that your work bears fruit…even a harvest.