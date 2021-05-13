The Inside World

There’s a great Disney film called Inside Out. It follows the characters (who are individual emotions like anger, sadness etc.) inside an individual and takes us on the rollercoaster journey of emotions that the person feels. It’s a beautifully simple yet incredibly insightful film and the ending will certainly make you feel all warm inside.

It made me think about our inside worlds as humans. We spend a lot of time primping and pruning the outside of ourselves – our face, our clothing, our shoes, our hair – but do we spend as much care and time on the inside?

Jesus was very clear when He walked the earth that our inside world was just as, if not more, important than our outside world. He even goes as far as to say that the heart is the source of our very lives (see scripture above).

Jesus took great issue with the religious men of the day He lived in. On more than one occasion He showed them up, rebuking them for their religious parades and outwards shows of holiness, when inside their hearts were so, so far from true relationship with God.

He detested their long prayers made in public, their loud deposits into the temple treasury and the long sleeves of their prayer shawls that they would wear to be honoured in the marketplace. He detested it all.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! You clean the outside of the cup and dish, but inside they are full of greed and self-indulgence. Blind pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup, so that the outside of it may also become clean.

Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which appear beautiful on the outside, but inside are full of the bones of the dead and every kind of impurity. In the same way, on the outside you seem righteous to people, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.”

(Matthew 23:25-28 CSB)