Rejoicing in Trials

In Romans 5:3-4, we are encouraged to rejoice in our trials.

It likely sounds quite ludicrous for those of us who are going through great testing. And it probably would be ludicrous if that joy had no reason. To choose joy amid difficult circumstances without a reason, I would suggest, is pretty much impossible.

However, with a reason, I think it is possible. And surely the greater the reason for that joy means a greater strength to carry joy in the most testing of circumstances. So, the question is, is there a significant enough reason that would enable us to rejoice in the most difficult trials?

I believe there is, and it’s discovered in the life of Jesus Christ. However, before we see that joy has a reason, it’s important to state what joy is. Joy is more than the dictionary definition of “great pleasure and happiness.”

It originates from God.

It has much greater depth than this definition. It’s not an elated feeling; it’s a deep contentment of the soul. It’s not a reaction to a circumstance but a persistent character trait. It’s not a fleeting emotion but a steadfast hope. Its true meaning is discovered in the Bible and witnessed through the life of Jesus. Joy is a choice, and joy has a reason.