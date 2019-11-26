Kingdom Collaboration: Breaking Down the Silos

The local church is God’s plan to bring salvation to the world. We are the ones to take the gospel out to all the world. The gospel we carry is not dependant or reliant upon our stylistic preference. It does not require us to agree on every doctrinal dogma in order to be effective. Yet we put so much emphasis on these things that it pulls apart, rather than brings together.

Unity is never about being the same. That’s uniformity; a mould created by man and utilised by the enemy; a lie we believe that says ‘I must be like…’ in order to be effective, of worth or even loved. That is not what God calls us to. We were created differently so we could reach different people and spheres of influence. But we can still do that from a place of unity. Our uniqueness (styles, preferences, our internal wiring) is not mutually exclusive from our unity as the body.

For too long we (myself included) as the church have built silos. Individual expressions of the body of Christ, fenced off from the next. According to business website Investopedia.com, this silo mentality can be described as;

“a reluctance to share information with employees of different divisions in the same company. This attitude is seen as reducing the organization’s efficiency and, at worst, contributing to a damaged corporate culture.”

Sound familiar?

I’m not sure what the answer is. But I do believe that our effectiveness to reach people with the good news of Jesus is directly linked to our ability to come under one banner, united in purpose. That doesn’t mean we all have to become one denomination or style of church, but it means we put aside the doctrinal differences and stand together. Rick Warren said in his book The Purpose Driven Life that you can “walk arm in arm, without seeing eye to eye.”