Kingdom Principles For Everyday Life

Regardless of how you feel about them, we could not live without our world-renowned laws. Without them, society could descend into anarchy.

The Kingdom of God is no different, although the laws of the kingdom are often to do with our character and our heart.

There are accepted rules – principles if you will – that you learn when you become a follower of Jesus. These principles help us to navigate everyday life and guide us when we aren’t sure which direction to take.

My aim today is to unpack two Kingdom principles for you and describe how we can apply them to our everyday life.

Forgiveness

First, there is the principle of forgiveness.

Forgiveness means to grant pardon or remission of an offence or debt.

In Matthew 18 verses 21-35 we read a story of an unforgiving servant. This servant owes a great deal to his master and is ‘let off the hook’. He’s forgiven his large debt and shown great mercy. But, as soon as he receives his forgiveness, the servant hurries out and demands that his debtor repays him an insignificant amount.

The original creditor discovers this behaviour and drags the servant into jail where he’s tortured until he repays every last penny.

Jesus is very clear in this parable; if you do not forgive from your heart – as you are forgiven – you will not receive forgiveness yourself.

The principle of forgiveness lies in the foundation that, if you extend mercy to others, you yourself will receive mercy from where it counts – your heavenly Father.

This principle is best applied to our lives when we experience an offence. It’s easy to know the principle of forgiveness and mercy, but practising it when we are offended is a little trickier!

Remembering that we have been forgiven much will remind us to forgive, releasing others from the offences they have caused us. The offence that we endure will never compare with the extent at which we have been forgiven.

Forgiveness and mercy may need to be practised daily. But once it becomes a habit, we will live free of the crippling effects of unforgiveness and secure in God’s loving mercy.