Let Us Adore Him
by Allen Carter
Partner Relations Manager, CBN Europe
At Christmas, the carol “Oh come let us adore Him” is sung throughout many homes, schools and churches. It’s so easy to sing along to the melody, but I wonder how many people stop to consider the meaning of the words they are singing?
The word adore isn’t a word that is used too frequently these days. Webster’s Dictionary describes it as, “to worship or honour, admiration and devotion.”
The Christmas story is one of adoration and worship or as someone has coined the phrase “worth–ship”. The stable scene was a place where the shepherds first experienced for themselves the most simplistic form of worship. It’s interesting that the angels first revealed themselves to the shepherds while keeping watch over their flocks. It demonstrates the heart of the gospel to seek and to save those who are lost. In society at the time, these shepherds were one of the lowest classes and were often overlooked and even dismissed.
“And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:10-11 (ESV)
Little did these ‘ordinary’ shepherds realise what was about to take place and that it would change the course of their lives for good. It was gathered around the manger that they would find their true worth and identity. Notice the words, “unto you is born a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord”; that includes you and me.
“When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.” And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child. And all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them. But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.” – Luke 2:15 – 20 (ESV)
The baby Jesus was no ordinary baby but the Saviour, Christ the Lord.
I would love to have witnessed this scene. From being scared and frightened on the hillside to hastily ushered, unprepared before the Saviour of the World. I can only imagine the thoughts and emotions that they were feeling. How did we end up here? Is this real or are we dreaming? I think you would agree this day would be a day that they would never forget.
We don’t know the response of these shepherds, but I’m sure that adoration and worship was the focal point. The baby Jesus was no ordinary baby but the Saviour, Christ the Lord. Can you imagine the conversations that they would have had among themselves? They had encountered the promised Messiah! Then returning to the hillside, glorifying and praising God for all that they had heard and seen.
“Later, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem inquiring “where is he who has been born king of the Jews. For we saw his star when it rose, and we have come to worship him.” When King Herod heard these things, he was troubled and enquired what time the star had appeared? He then sent them to Bethlehem, saying go and search for the child and said, “When you have found him, bring me word that I too may come and worship him.” – Matthew 2:1-8 (Paraphrased from ESV)
Worship isn’t something that can be manipulated or manufactured but is something that comes from a grateful heart. King Herod’s motive was selfish and self-centred. Although his words seemed to ring true, the thoughts and intentions of his heart were evil and deceptive.
“The wise men continued to follow the star until it rested over the place where Jesus was. “When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And going into the house, they saw the child with Mary, his mother, and they fell down and worshipped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.” – Matthew 2 10-11 (ESV)
The wise men fell to their knees and worshipped him. They honoured and adored him. They devoted themselves in reverence to the Saviour. This demonstration of adoration was not a selfish, self-centred act, but a response to His presence. They longed to spend time with Him. They continued by opening their treasure, presenting gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. These gifts were costly, but they flowed out of a grateful, thankful heart.
So, what is our response to the Saviour this Christmas? Are we captivated by the wonder of God’s gift to us; filled with thankfulness and worship?
In the words of In the Bleak Mid-Winter;
What can I give him, poor as I am? If I were a shepherd, I would give a lamb
If I were a wise man, I would do my part. But what I can I give him? Give him my heart.
This Christmas take time out of your busy schedule and spend some quality time and give Him you heart. Thank God for His love gift to the world and seek His presence continually. Choose to put Christ back into your Christmas and give Him the rightful place that He deserves.
