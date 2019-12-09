Let Us Adore Him

The word adore isn’t a word that is used too frequently these days. Webster’s Dictionary describes it as, “to worship or honour, admiration and devotion.”

The Christmas story is one of adoration and worship or as someone has coined the phrase “worth–ship”. The stable scene was a place where the shepherds first experienced for themselves the most simplistic form of worship. It’s interesting that the angels first revealed themselves to the shepherds while keeping watch over their flocks. It demonstrates the heart of the gospel to seek and to save those who are lost. In society at the time, these shepherds were one of the lowest classes and were often overlooked and even dismissed.

“And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord.” – Luke 2:10-11 (ESV)

Little did these ‘ordinary’ shepherds realise what was about to take place and that it would change the course of their lives for good. It was gathered around the manger that they would find their true worth and identity. Notice the words, “unto you is born a Saviour, who is Christ the Lord”; that includes you and me.

“When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.” And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child. And all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them. But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.” – Luke 2:15 – 20 (ESV)