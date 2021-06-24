Yes, But How?

But how do we do this? If you, like me, do not imagine yourself as one of the great inspirational Martin Luther’s, Pankhurst’s, or Churchill’s, speaking life may seem quite unimportant and you may even feel somewhat inadequate. But even the smallest of words can bring life when the source of those words is life Himself. If we have the Holy Spirit inside us, then we are empowered to speak His words of life and we can expect to see those affirmations and encouragements bring about change because His words do not come back empty or void (Isaiah 55:11).

One of the extraordinary things Jesus said about Himself while He was on earth was that He is “the life” (John 14:6) meaning that when we speak words of life, love, and encouragement to those around us, we are speaking out the very essence of Jesus.

We speak life by asking the Holy Spirit to dwell in us, by spending quality time with Him and getting to know Him and His character. In one of Paul’s letters when he is speaking to the church in Philippi, he wisely encourages them to fix their thoughts above to what is “true, and honourable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable” (Philippians 4:8) and don’t all those things sound like attributes of Jesus? Let us dwell upon who He is and watch how the life-giving words so easily come out in our everyday conversations. The old saying of “you are what you eat” can be interchangeable here. If we eat the bread of life and drink from the well of living water and think about such things, we become like the living water, seeing new life spring up before us.

So can I encourage you not to diminish the power even the smallest of words can have, because the source is life Himself and He always speaks love, mercy, grace, and hope so you will too.