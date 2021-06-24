Life-Giving Words
by Sarah Singleton
Office Manager, CBN Europe
Words have power and with power comes responsibility. We each have a responsibility to weigh and use our words carefully. Do you speak life?
Creative Power
Words are so powerful.
Throughout history we see words that have brought about change; dreams that once spoken out have set humanity on a greater path than it would have if left unsaid; speeches that inspired laws to change, wars to be won and hope to spring up where defeat and hopelessness once reigned.
The first story we read in the Bible shows beautifully how just a few words changed the course of our universe forever. In the first chapter of Genesis, God said “let there be light” (Gen 1:3). Can you imagine the colossal explosion those few words made as the first signs of light were born? I do not imagine it was a ‘light switch’ moment but more of an ‘ear–splitting eye–watering world’s biggest firework show’ kind of moment that set God’s creation plan into motion. If God’s words made all this creation story happen, I wonder what we could see Him do through us if we were to be His mouthpieces.
Proverbs 18:21 says “the tongue can bring death or life”. The wonderful thing about this truth is that we all have the capability to speak and bring about life with our words. Our tongue has the power to build someone up into the person they were made to be, to affirm that they are a child of God (1 John 3:1) and are dearly loved and chosen (Colossians 3:12). Our words can speak out life and hope to those who are experiencing a world of quite the opposite.
We speak life by asking the Holy Spirit to dwell in us, by spending quality time with Him and getting to know Him and His character.
Yes, But How?
But how do we do this? If you, like me, do not imagine yourself as one of the great inspirational Martin Luther’s, Pankhurst’s, or Churchill’s, speaking life may seem quite unimportant and you may even feel somewhat inadequate. But even the smallest of words can bring life when the source of those words is life Himself. If we have the Holy Spirit inside us, then we are empowered to speak His words of life and we can expect to see those affirmations and encouragements bring about change because His words do not come back empty or void (Isaiah 55:11).
One of the extraordinary things Jesus said about Himself while He was on earth was that He is “the life” (John 14:6) meaning that when we speak words of life, love, and encouragement to those around us, we are speaking out the very essence of Jesus.
We speak life by asking the Holy Spirit to dwell in us, by spending quality time with Him and getting to know Him and His character. In one of Paul’s letters when he is speaking to the church in Philippi, he wisely encourages them to fix their thoughts above to what is “true, and honourable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable” (Philippians 4:8) and don’t all those things sound like attributes of Jesus? Let us dwell upon who He is and watch how the life-giving words so easily come out in our everyday conversations. The old saying of “you are what you eat” can be interchangeable here. If we eat the bread of life and drink from the well of living water and think about such things, we become like the living water, seeing new life spring up before us.
So can I encourage you not to diminish the power even the smallest of words can have, because the source is life Himself and He always speaks love, mercy, grace, and hope so you will too.