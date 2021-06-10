Life Reflecting His Heart

The Bible is full of life stories that give us incredible insight in who God is, His nature, His heart for us and His purpose and plans. We read about God’s ‘upper story’ and plan from before this world began, to a glorious and eternal future. We also read stories of ordinary and extraordinary people, about kings, queens, army commanders, shepherds, cup bearers, prophets, fishermen, followers of Jesus and many others. It contains examples as well as warnings for us who now live, to live our lives according to His purpose.

What is God’s plan and purpose for my life, and how can I live a life that is pleasing to Him and others around me?

God has a specific plan and purpose for your life.

I recommend that you read Ephesians chapter 1 verses 1 to 14. In short, it confirms the truth that He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight. Because He loved us, He adopted us through Jesus, in Whom we have forgiveness of sins. In verse 7, God confirms that “He has made known to us the mystery of His will according to His good pleasure, which He purposed in Christ”, and that we were chosen and predestined according to His plan and that He works out everything in conformity with the purpose of His will (vs11). For what purpose? So that we might live for the praise of His glory!

In other words, we were created first, to bring glory to God our Creator. Secondly, to spend time with Him, to walk with Him in unity, and to have fellowship with Him. In this relationship with our Creator, we live life in all its fulness, every day. Today, this truth is as valid as it was at the time when the apostle Paul wrote this message to the believers in Ephesus. God wants to have fellowship with you today; we were created to live for Him.