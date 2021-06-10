Life Reflecting His Heart
by Mark Dijkens
Regional Director, CBN Europe
There are many opinions and theories on how to live ‘the blessed life’. Living your best life is a pressure that not all can or want to live up to. So how are we to live a life that reflects the heart of God? Read on to discover Mark’s – our CBN Europe Regional Director’s – thoughts on living life with God at the centre.
The Bible is full of life stories that give us incredible insight in who God is, His nature, His heart for us and His purpose and plans. We read about God’s ‘upper story’ and plan from before this world began, to a glorious and eternal future. We also read stories of ordinary and extraordinary people, about kings, queens, army commanders, shepherds, cup bearers, prophets, fishermen, followers of Jesus and many others. It contains examples as well as warnings for us who now live, to live our lives according to His purpose.
What is God’s plan and purpose for my life, and how can I live a life that is pleasing to Him and others around me?
God has a specific plan and purpose for your life.
I recommend that you read Ephesians chapter 1 verses 1 to 14. In short, it confirms the truth that He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight. Because He loved us, He adopted us through Jesus, in Whom we have forgiveness of sins. In verse 7, God confirms that “He has made known to us the mystery of His will according to His good pleasure, which He purposed in Christ”, and that we were chosen and predestined according to His plan and that He works out everything in conformity with the purpose of His will (vs11). For what purpose? So that we might live for the praise of His glory!
In other words, we were created first, to bring glory to God our Creator. Secondly, to spend time with Him, to walk with Him in unity, and to have fellowship with Him. In this relationship with our Creator, we live life in all its fulness, every day. Today, this truth is as valid as it was at the time when the apostle Paul wrote this message to the believers in Ephesus. God wants to have fellowship with you today; we were created to live for Him.
What is the key to living a fulfilled life?
First and foremost, the secret to life in all its fulness really is Jesus. The Bible says that Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. No-one can come to the Father except through Him. He is the Key to Life. Jesus says of Himself in John 10:9: “Yes, I am the gate. Those who come in through me will be saved. They will come and go freely and will find good pastures. The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life”. This is the abundant life Jesus wants to give you today. Perhaps you have known Him for many years. Perhaps you are not sure if you truly know Him. Today is the day to let Jesus enter your heart. Surrender (afresh) to Him and let Him give you this fullness of life you have been longing for!
How should I live?
Jesus summarises it wonderfully in Matthew 22:37 and 38: “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul and all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. A second is equally important: love your neighbour as yourself.” Reflect on these verses and ask God to speak to you through His Holy Spirit and show you how to live your life to the fullest, and to His glory.
Father, thank You for Your Word and for Your Spirit. Thank you for showing me how to walk each day. Help me to live to live a life that is pleasing to You, and a blessing to others. In Jesus’ Name, amen.