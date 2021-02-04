Love Hopes All Things

A Year For The History Books

2020 will go down in History. But I wonder, in 50 years, what will we say? Will it be about how hard it was, how much it affected us for the worst. Or will we be talking about the hope that endured even through the days when all seemed lost.

I want to think that the year will be noted as one that saw the world rally together, when churches stepped up to fill the gaps in the system – food banks, school lunches, outdoor carol services. A year when we figured it out and found a way.

This was only possible because we had hope. Hope that soon, it would be better. Hope that even when people were grieving and lonely, we could still reach them with the love of God. Because God’s hope endures all things. Even when all seems lost, Gods light can still break through “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)

Hope is such a difficult word to define because it is only ever concerned with the future. And now we are in 2021. We are in that future. So, what can we take from the last year and bring into the future that is ahead of us? That we can do it. Whatever the “it” is.

Maybe it is stepping into a new area of ministry that you have been thinking about for a while. Maybe it is seeking forgiveness or being the one that forgives. Or perhaps it is simply growing in faith and believing in this year, that it is filled with hope.