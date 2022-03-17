Love in the Community
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant, CBN Europe
Loving our communities not only benefits our local area but can also increase our enjoyment of where we live. Here are a few practical ways that you can become an active member of your local community:
- Support local shops
Isn’t it lovely to walk around your local town/village/city centre and see lots of independent shops? We are served very well by the bigger chains, of course, but it’s the small, one-off shops that can give a place that sense of uniqueness.
One way that we can support these small independent shops is to shop at them! Whether it be the local greengrocer or butcher, or an independent gift shop or small art gallery, by shopping small we can encourage these shops to remain open.
- Recycle
Another great way to do your bit for the community is to recycle! This is a simple yet effective way to make sure that you and your local community are doing your best to protect the local environment.
By separating out your disposable waste into general waste and recyclable waste – and even compostable waste – you are helping your community and beyond.
- Donate to charity
We all consume a little too much sometimes and having a clear out of our clothes and household bric-a-brac can be a great way to support the local community. By donating unwanted items to a local charity shop of your choice you are helping that charity thrive.
- Walk or Cycle
I’m sure that you are aware of the climate change conversation that has become a part of our modern lives. A great way to do a small bit towards preventing global warming is to swap our usual mode of transport, like cars and motorcycles, for walking or cycling.
By making this simple change you can reduce CO2 emissions and protect the atmosphere. Plus, it’s great exercise!
- Support local community groups
This is a really fun way to play an active part in your community. A local notice board (found in supermarkets for example) will often have details of local groups that you can join. These can be local choirs, dance classes or book clubs. It’s definitely worth taking a look – and getting involved!
- Use your local library
Rather than purchasing new books, why not try out your local library? You can often borrow multiple books for a couple of weeks at a time and even renew them online. It’s also a great place to study!
We hope these tips have given you some ideas of how you can become a more active member of your community – enjoy!