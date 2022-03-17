Love in the Community

Support local shops

Isn’t it lovely to walk around your local town/village/city centre and see lots of independent shops? We are served very well by the bigger chains, of course, but it’s the small, one-off shops that can give a place that sense of uniqueness.

One way that we can support these small independent shops is to shop at them! Whether it be the local greengrocer or butcher, or an independent gift shop or small art gallery, by shopping small we can encourage these shops to remain open.

Recycle

Another great way to do your bit for the community is to recycle! This is a simple yet effective way to make sure that you and your local community are doing your best to protect the local environment.

By separating out your disposable waste into general waste and recyclable waste – and even compostable waste – you are helping your community and beyond.

Donate to charity

We all consume a little too much sometimes and having a clear out of our clothes and household bric-a-brac can be a great way to support the local community. By donating unwanted items to a local charity shop of your choice you are helping that charity thrive.