Love Never Fails

Called To Love

This is a famous passage of scripture that many of us will be familiar with. It is often heard at weddings and makes the congregation go ‘awwwww’. Nice and romantic isn’t it!

The thing is, this passage is so much more than just a romantic notion. This is challenging, gritty and is at the core of who God calls us to be as Christians. Indeed, as Christians, we are all striving to become a reflection of Jesus, that perfect embodiment of love. Therefore, we need to pay attention to what the Bible says about love and build our lives on that foundation.

Jesus said that the greatest commandments are to love God and to love others (Matthew 22:37-40) and that all the 613 laws of the old testament could be summed up in those two simple statements.

What About Me?

So how does this apply to us? Let’s put our own names into this scripture for a moment: “Tim is patient, Tim is kind. He does not envy, he does not boast, he is not proud”. That is who God is calling you and me to be. Whilst my life may be a partial reflection, I certainly don’t live out this statement out to full!

Indeed, when I apply these words to my life I can see a sliding scale based on the significance of that person to me. I think with regard to my wife I do a reasonable job of being that reflection of love. Not perfect but doing okay. Similarly, with my friends, though maybe less consistently. But, what about those I don’t know? What about the unhelpful call centre assistant who despite a 50-minute call and who put you on hold 3 times still can’t fix your broadband contract? That’s where I see myself starting to fall down.