Love Out Of Faith

The Effects of a Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused so much devastation everywhere we turn. From physical and mental health, to the economy and beyond. A heartbreaking number of lives have been lost, jobs taken away, many have struggled to feed their families and the loving touch of those we hold dear has not only been restricted – but become something the world fears.

For the past year, Covid has got me thinking about a very well–known passage in the Bible that I’ve read over and over again my whole life. However, sometimes it takes an event such as this to truly shake my spirit and realise the importance of what’s written down right in front of me.

“Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it.”

Matthew 7:24-27 (ESV)

This passage has found a very real and new meaning in my life. I think you’d agree with me that Covid–19 is very much an unexpected event. Many of us did not expect a global pandemic to shake the very foundations our lives are built on, yet here we are – almost a year on.