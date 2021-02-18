Love Rejoices In Truth

The Complexities of Love

Love! What a complex emotion! Or is it an action? Or just words that are used to describe our affections for anything from family to chocolate, a sports team to a favourite pair of shoes?

The NIV translation of the bible makes 551 references to love. In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul devotes a whole chapter to instructions on how Christians should love. He says we have to do all things in love because without it our actions are null and void.

He outlines the perfect demonstration of love – it is patient, kind, doesn’t envy, doesn’t boast, isn’t self seeking! It is this ‘love’ that we are commanded to show. He ends with saying that “Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth” (13:6). In other words, God’s love seeks the best, the righteous and self sacrificing way. That is the kind of love followers of God need to aspire too.

It’s easy to see this passage as an impossible challenge since we all know that we rarely manage to maintain the elements of love listed here. Yet, this is more than a list of what you should do – it is a reminder of how God loves us and commands us to love others – not in our own strength but in God’s, through His Spirit living in us.

When we show love that earnestly seeks the best for another, that provides acceptance and affirmation to those around us, we echo the reality of God’s love for us.