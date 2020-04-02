Making Peace With God’s Pace

Different Fruits, Different Seasons

Psalm 1 talks about a person who commits to following the Lord’s instructions, meditating on them day and night. We are reassured that the Lord watches over the way of the righteous but that the way of the wicked leads them to ruin.

In verse 3 of Psalm 1, we read something that can either cause great frustration or develop deep peace within us:

‘He is like a tree planted besides flowing streams that bears its fruit in its season…’ (emphasis added)

Different fruit for different seasons.

I wonder, friends, how often do we frustrate ourselves by trying to produce fruit in one season that was meant for another?

Trying to date when God wants us in a season of singleness and focussing on Him alone. (See 1 Corinthians 7:34).

Trying to buy a house when God needs you in a renting season so that you are free to go Church planting or travelling.

Trying to get pregnant when God wants you to develop your marriage a little more before adding to your family.

These are big fruits in big seasons, I realise this, but the same principle can be applied to the smaller things too.

Rhythms Of Grace

We must learn to move in the ‘unforced rhythms of grace’ (see Matthew 11:29-30 MSG), not rushing ahead or lagging behind. Every fruit in its own season.

Living in this level of trust can be hard sometimes. We all experience desires for the next new thing or look back with fondness at previous seasons gone by. But I believe that we would experience such contentedness and peace if we simply accepted the season we are in, with all of its glorious fruit, whatever that means.

I do not proclaim this message as someone who has it all together or is in the best season of my life ever – I know what it is to desire a partner, a home, a child of my own and to be stretching for the next season. But I must trust that God is aware of these desires in my heart and has decided that it is better that I remain in the season that I am in right now, with its specific fruit.