Me, Myself and I
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
‘Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.’
(Philippians 2:4 NLT)
What does your prayer life look like?
If we were to take a cross section of your prayers, what would be the common theme?
This question is not intended to catch you out, but to provoke some retrospection and consideration of the effectiveness of our prayers.
For me, I am all too often very aware that my prayer life reflects me, myself and I.
My needs.
My desires.
The Bible is clear about how we are to pray. There are many verses encouraging us to look not only to the needs of ourselves but of others too. To take an interest in their lives and make their petitions our own.
‘Put yourself aside, and help others get ahead. Don’t be obsessed with getting your own advantage. Forget yourselves long enough to lend a helping hand.’
(Philippians 2:4 MSG)
Enemy Tactics
I think a cunning tactic of the enemy could be to keep us so wrapped up in concern over our own affairs that we forget to consider the concerns of our neighbour.
We’re so busy trying to tie up the loose ends in our own lives that we neglect the scriptures exhortation to forget ourselves.
I Dare You
I was once at a women’s meeting listening to some of the more seasoned ladies of faith speak. One older lady decided to share about her prayer life. She clearly and unapologetically pronounced that she considered herself to have been selfish in her prayers, only looking to her own interests and cares.
But then God whispered a challenge to her. He dared her to forget herself and pray for others in her world.
The testimonies that followed were so exciting. The needs in her own life that she had been repeatedly petitioning heaven for, once laid down, were beautifully and supernaturally met.
But the bonus is that the prayers that she had begun praying on behalf of others were also met – so everybody won!
It Takes Faith
This takes great trust, I know.
To entirely lay down our own needs and wants and deliberately lift up the needs and wants of others takes faith.
Faith that God is who he says He is and, regardless of whether we ask Him to or not, He will take care of us.
‘Oh you of little faith’ I can hear Jesus gently chide to me sometimes.
‘Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him than they are? Can all your worries add a single moment to your life?’
(Matthew 6:26-27 NLT)
Friends, I intend to challenge myself for one whole week to put my needs aside and pray solely for the needs that I am aware of in the lives of others in my life, my city and this world.
I hope that this week leads to breakthrough and that that leads to a lifetime of selfless prayer and putting me, myself and I aside.
Will you join me?