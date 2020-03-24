Me, Myself and I

Enemy Tactics

I think a cunning tactic of the enemy could be to keep us so wrapped up in concern over our own affairs that we forget to consider the concerns of our neighbour.

We’re so busy trying to tie up the loose ends in our own lives that we neglect the scriptures exhortation to forget ourselves.

I Dare You

I was once at a women’s meeting listening to some of the more seasoned ladies of faith speak. One older lady decided to share about her prayer life. She clearly and unapologetically pronounced that she considered herself to have been selfish in her prayers, only looking to her own interests and cares.

But then God whispered a challenge to her. He dared her to forget herself and pray for others in her world.

The testimonies that followed were so exciting. The needs in her own life that she had been repeatedly petitioning heaven for, once laid down, were beautifully and supernaturally met.

But the bonus is that the prayers that she had begun praying on behalf of others were also met – so everybody won!

It Takes Faith

This takes great trust, I know.

To entirely lay down our own needs and wants and deliberately lift up the needs and wants of others takes faith.

Faith that God is who he says He is and, regardless of whether we ask Him to or not, He will take care of us.

‘Oh you of little faith’ I can hear Jesus gently chide to me sometimes.