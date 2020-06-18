Moments, Monuments and the Mundane

The truth is that God wants to speak. He wants you to encounter Him and be transformed in His presence – daily. We so often want to take those ‘moments’ of significance and make them last as long as possible. The disciples did the same! We see in Matthew 17 when Peter, James and John experience a moment of heaven and earth colliding, Peter’s response is a desire to prolong it. It says;

“Peter said to Jesus, “Lord, it is good that we are here. If you want, I will put up three tents here—one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” – Matthew 17:4 (NCV)

Peter wasn’t wrong. It really was good that they were there, but it wasn’t their final destination. Significant moments with God aren’t intended for us to sit in. Rather they are to further propel us into our future. We, however, often fall into the same camp as Peter. We long to dwell in and build a monument to the moment, instead of to the one who met us there.

I wonder how many opportunities and encounters I have missed because I have failed to see the beauty and the miraculous in the mundane. That is by no means condemning because He is gracious and works all things for our good, but it is a challenge.

We cannot change what has gone before, but we can make a conscious decision to do things differently as we head forward. Ask Him to help you see those things, the people and situations that you encounter every day in which you can bring hope. I promise you that as your expectancy in the routine begins to increase, you will begin to see God at work not just in the conference or gathered moments, but in the school yards, supermarkets and even at the sink as you do the washing up.

Let me encourage you today to ask God to open your eyes to the miracle in the mundane.