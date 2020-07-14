It can feel like with every difficult interaction, each moment of conflict or word spoken out of turn, that the cracks appear. If those cracks aren’t spotted, quickly they grow and eventually they break.

If there’s one thing I have learned from walking with God, it’s that broken things don’t phase Him. He isn’t put off by the cracks and chips in the veneer. He looks at our pieces and sees beyond, to the masterpiece it could be. In the hands of God, our broken shards become instruments to show off His ability.

Being broken does not disqualify you from being used by God.

In fact, it’s what He specialises in. He takes the broken things of this world, the pieces of our lives, and like a master craftsman places each piece together to create a beautiful mosaic of His grace and goodness.

There is an ancient Japanese art form that so beautifully illustrates how I think God works with our brokenness.

Kintsugi, which translates as “golden joinery” is the art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum. It treats breakage as part of the history of an object, rather than something to disguise.