Mosaic
by Adam Howard
Content Coordinator, CBN Europe
We live in a broken world. Switch on the news, pick up a newspaper or check your social media feeds and it becomes clear. We are broken people. But let’s be honest, we don’t have to look far beyond our own selves to see that brokenness.
It can feel like with every difficult interaction, each moment of conflict or word spoken out of turn, that the cracks appear. If those cracks aren’t spotted, quickly they grow and eventually they break.
If there’s one thing I have learned from walking with God, it’s that broken things don’t phase Him. He isn’t put off by the cracks and chips in the veneer. He looks at our pieces and sees beyond, to the masterpiece it could be. In the hands of God, our broken shards become instruments to show off His ability.
Being broken does not disqualify you from being used by God.
In fact, it’s what He specialises in. He takes the broken things of this world, the pieces of our lives, and like a master craftsman places each piece together to create a beautiful mosaic of His grace and goodness.
There is an ancient Japanese art form that so beautifully illustrates how I think God works with our brokenness.
Kintsugi, which translates as “golden joinery” is the art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum. It treats breakage as part of the history of an object, rather than something to disguise.
It is in these cracks that His glory shines through. We don’t hide away from our flaws, but acknowledge that God is working to bring true wholeness to us; taking our pieces and forming something incredible. When we embrace the journey, we will begin to see our cracks and broken parts as opportunities to allow God to shine through us, celebrating the very things the enemy has tried to destroy us with.
In 2 Corinthians 12:9-10, the Bible puts it like this;
“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (NIV)
Being broken isn’t the end. In fact, it’s an opportunity to let God rebuild you with gold and silver; to shine through as He creates a masterpiece in you; a mosaic of His grace story.
If you feel broken today, then why not call one of our prayer team. We can’t fix you by ourselves, but we can introduce you to the one who can – Jesus. And together, as we pray, we can begin the journey to wholeness, allowing Him by the Holy Spirit to come and mend our brokenness.
Bless you.