Mother’s Day Devotional
by Charmain Hibberd
Marketing Assistant (Writer), CBN Europe
Welcome to our 2021 Mother’s Day Devotional! This 3-Day Devotional is designed to inspire, encourage and comfort no matter where you are on your motherhood journey. Sign up now to get it sent straight to your inbox.
Whether you are single and dreaming of being a mother one day, pregnant and expectant for your first, second or third baby or even finding the celebration of mother’s day hard – there is something for you this mother’s day.
No matter where you are on your motherhood journey, be encouraged that God sees you, knows you and is intimately acquainted with the stage of life that you find yourself in.
There is nothing like a mother’s love.
It is our prayer for you this Mother’s Day that you would finish reading the devotionals with a sense of encouragement and expectation for all that God would do in you in this area of life.
‘I will not in any way fail you nor give you up nor leave you without support. I will not, I will not, I will not in any degree leave you helpless nor forsake nor let you down (relax my hold on you)! Assuredly not!
(Hebrews 13:5 AMPC)