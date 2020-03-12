My Jesus Story

Jesus Knew

Unbeknownst to me, a new friend in my class was a Christian. Also unknown to me was the fact that this new friend, probably seeing the turmoil that I was in (and prompted by God) began praying for me.

Fast forward to year 3 of the course and I had become good friends with Cath and another girl named Sian. (Sian was another person on Cath’s prayer list and in our second year of studies, Sian had given her life to Jesus.)

Cath and Sian were pretty much my closest friends at this point in the course and both had gone away for the weekend on a Christian retreat.

Very cleverly, they both left me with two booklets.

Despite being on medication for the depression, I would still struggle with low mood from time to time and, with my two best friends away for the weekend and no plans to distract me from my reality, I found myself in my room alone with only these two booklets to keep me company.

I picked up the first one and it was called Reality Bites. This little booklet was all about being a student and the scrapes that you can get yourself into in this season of your life. The booklet talked about drinking culture, drugs and sleeping around as well as poor health and eating disorders. To my dismay, I saw an awful lot of myself in the reflection of this booklet and began to break down.

In need of some hope, I reached for the second booklet. This one was called ‘Lord, I said I wouldn’t fail you, but I did.’ Despite its bleak title, the booklet was actually all about being a new Christian and what it means to follow Jesus.

I devoured that booklet so quickly and was moved by the hope in Jesus that it professed.

Stubbornly, when my friends returned from their retreat, I don’t remember mentioning the affects that the two booklets had had on me to them and continued with my everyday student life.