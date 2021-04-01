Hope Arise

For the disciples and those near and dear to Jesus, those last few days must have been a blur; the denial, betrayal, the gruesome death now etched upon their hearts and minds. The one who they loved was no longer with them, and now all hope seemed lost. The many unanswered questions, the why’s and if’s, the uncertainty. What would their future be like without Jesus?

I’m glad that the Easter story doesn’t end with hopelessness, with Jesus still on a cross or buried in a borrowed tomb. That first Easter morning hope was restored; Jesus is alive!

When He arose, every restriction and limitation was broken. As Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 15:55-57, “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (ESV)

Jesus broke the sting of sin and death; the grave could no longer contain the Saviour of the world. The Great I am, the one who was and is and is to come, was victorious. He took the keys of death and hell and rose triumphantly. Today we can say like Job “I know that my Redeemer lives” (Job 19:25 ESV).