Never Lose Your Wonder

Wonder – to be filled with admiration, amazement or awe; to marvel at.

There is something about this season that makes me think of childlike faith.

No one fully revels in the Christmas season like a young child. They have the faith to believe that they will receive the pony they crave or the ridiculously expensive Lego set. They are unstoppable!

There are likely endless articles that you could read about childlike faith. I’m not touching on something that we are unfamiliar with. The concept is written about in the Bible (Matthew 18v3, Mark 10v14-15, Luke 18v7) and is taught in churches across the globe. But how about if, this year, we stopped amidst the information overflow and considered something a little deeper than childlike faith.

What about wonder?

A close friend has recently given birth to a beautiful baby boy and he is just perfect. He has a cute button nose and soft baby skin. He’s amazing. I can completely grasp the concept of ‘baby-gazing’ (where you spend hours simply staring at a new-born baby!)

However, the thing that struck me most when holding little Obi was how his eyes sparkled in the glow of the fairy lights in my home. Now, I know that his vision has not developed enough to be able to see the lights clearly necessarily, but there was something about the motion of the pulsing lights that drew his attention and he was undoubtedly gazing at the gentle warmth of the fairy lights.

A child has a sense of wonder that I believe we can lose as adults.

We are surrounded every day by miracles. The very fact that you exist is a miracle! How can we become so familiar with such wonderful realities?