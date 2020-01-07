New Beginnings

God is interested in your life. He is interested in the fine detail and the big picture. I want to walk in what God has prepared for me and my family. I don’t want to be reactive to circumstances as they arise. The unexpected will come, but I want to be responsive to the need from a place of security, knowing the word that God has spoken over me in this next season. When we work form that place of knowing, rest flows. We know the things to pick up and those things which we need to put down. The Bible says it like this;

“If people can’t see what God is doing, they stumble all over themselves; But when they attend to what he reveals, they are most blessed.” – Proverbs 29:18 (MSG)

I don’t know about you, but I want to walk in the blessings of God this year. I don’t want to be stumbling over myself because I can’t see what God is doing. But how can we do that? Be encouraged, it is actually rather simple. Stop. Wait. Listen.

I pray that you may be intentional in carving out the time to seek His vision for you in 2020. I can assure you that as you stop, wait and listen for Him, He will speak. We only see in part the picture He is painting. Allow Him to take your hand as He zooms out from your life and reveals the bigger picture to you.

We pray for clarity and purpose in your life this year as you continue to run after all that He has waiting for you.