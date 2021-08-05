On Eagle’s Wings
by Rachel Loynes
Prayer Centre Assistant, CBN Europe
Fly Above
Have you ever looked at a storm and wondered what it would be like to fly above it?
The closest I have been to this is when flying to another country in an aeroplane. I could see the clouds beneath the plane but the flight was unaffected by those weather clouds below and up there, above, were the bright sunshine and azure blue skies.
Oh, how we may long to be like that eagle soaring above the Earth and watching, searching and enjoying his flight, effortlessly using the warm air thermals to glide around the skies.
The bible talks about God’s children being like that eagle, ‘but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint,’ Isaiah 40:31.
So often these things seem way out of reach and a bit like trying to touch that plane whilst also standing on the Earth looking up at it.
A distant place completely out of our sphere of experience. In our own reality, life can be exhausting, depressing and wearisome but the Lord, ‘has promised good for us and his mercies endure forever’. We are asked to, ‘trust in the Lord with all our heart and do not lean on our own understanding,’ Proverbs 3:5.
Jesus didn’t promise to rescue us from all our suffering on this Earth but when He returns it will all be returned to the way God the Father originally designed it to be.
The Promises of Our God
How do we do that when all around us there is stress, pain, illness, death, fragile economies, job losses, deprivation and starvation?
During these times of trial and suffering we must hold on to the promises of our Lord Jesus.
Promises that may not be fulfilled on this side of heaven but will surely come to pass when we are at last with Jesus in His heavenly kingdom. A future that is steadfast, certain and sure and that cannot be taken away from us so long as we don’t let go of our faith and hope in the Lord Jesus.
We must lean on these truths through the pain knowing that these things will one day pass away and then we will be in that place where there is no suffering, no pain, no death, no tears – Oh what a beautiful future we all have as we follow our Lord. ‘For great is your love, reaching to the heavens; your faithfulness reaches to the skies. Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the Earth,’ Psalm 57:10-11.
In those darkest places of our mind and our soul, when our bodies crumble and degenerate before our very eyes, we still have a Saviour who has promised to never leave us nor forsake us.
Peace Amidst the Chaos
Jesus says, ‘I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.’ John 16:33. Jesus didn’t promise to rescue us from all our suffering on this Earth but when He returns it will all be returned to the way God the Father originally designed it to be.
A beautiful place with all our cares and concerns gone for all eternity. A place where we will leave the shadowlands way behind and go onwards and upwards with Jesus leading the way, endlessly be singing praises to our God and Saviour as we recognise the goodness of God in all His glory, all His love, all of His peace, all His faithfulness.
‘For in him and of him were all things made under heaven and earth and we will return to the place where the Lord God looked at his creation and he, ’saw all that he had made, and it was very good.’ Genesis 1:31.