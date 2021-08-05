On Eagle’s Wings

Fly Above

Have you ever looked at a storm and wondered what it would be like to fly above it?

The closest I have been to this is when flying to another country in an aeroplane. I could see the clouds beneath the plane but the flight was unaffected by those weather clouds below and up there, above, were the bright sunshine and azure blue skies.

Oh, how we may long to be like that eagle soaring above the Earth and watching, searching and enjoying his flight, effortlessly using the warm air thermals to glide around the skies.

The bible talks about God’s children being like that eagle, ‘but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint,’ Isaiah 40:31.

So often these things seem way out of reach and a bit like trying to touch that plane whilst also standing on the Earth looking up at it.

A distant place completely out of our sphere of experience. In our own reality, life can be exhausting, depressing and wearisome but the Lord, ‘has promised good for us and his mercies endure forever’. We are asked to, ‘trust in the Lord with all our heart and do not lean on our own understanding,’ Proverbs 3:5.