Out of the Darkness
by Allen Carter
Head of Development, CBN Europe
After a beautiful holiday in Tenerife, our Head of Development – Allen Carter – was struck by a particularly interesting sight. Read on to discover how that view led him to a powerful revelation about the darkness we can sometimes experience…
Under a Cloud
Several years ago, whilst on holiday with my family in Tenerife, we decided to take an early morning trip to visit the world-famous volcanic mountain, Teide. It was a dark and overcast day and the long and windy journey through the mountains should have been picturesque, but the views were overshadowed by clouds and mist that had formed over the valley below.
However, as we continued to climb higher the clouds and the darkness started to lift and soon we drove into the beautiful sunshine. We pulled the car over and got out to see the rolling mist that was beneath and stretched for miles with the sunlight seeking to penetrate the mist below.
As I thought about this, I was reminded that how often we can go through life living under a cloud which can represent the circumstances or situations we face.
Knowing that the weight and the effects of the challenges that are before us can seem too much to bear. And yet we may not be aware that out of the sphere of our circumstances there is a whole perspective that is waiting for us to discover.
There is something about making a choice to come up higher, for when we begin to see things from God’s perspective and do things His way new doors of opportunities open, and breakthrough comes.
Stepping Out
So, what practical steps can we take to step out of darkness into His glorious light?
- Praise. Throughout my life, there have been several occasions when circumstances beyond my control have seemed to crowd in and a heavy cloud has sought to overwhelm me. On each of those occasions, I decided to bring a sacrifice of praise even though it didn’t make sense and I really didn’t want to, but I praised and gave thanks to God until the cloud lifted. See Hebrews 13:15 –16. Isaiah 61:3.
- Dig deep into God’s word. When things seem tough there are thousands of promises in God’s word that will sustain and bring clarity to your situation. Can I encourage you to take the time to understand and capture God’s heart. Psalm 119:130 (NKJV) says “The entrance of your word brings light; it gives understanding to the simple.”
- Guard your heart and mind and choose to focus on the truth. There is an enemy who will play dirty tactics and try his best to rob your peace. Determine that, no matter what, I am an overcomer and through Jesus He is the one who fights my battles, and I will not be defeated.
- Journal. For me personally, this is so important. I love journaling my thoughts and taking hold of the scriptures and applying them personally to my situation. This is where I ask lots of questions and receive revelation, insight and strategy for the way forward.
- Pray. To have the opportunity to pray and listen is fundamental for there is always a word proceeding from the mouth of God when we take the time to stop, look and listen. See Matthew 4:4.
- Surround yourself with people who believe in you and have your best interest at heart. God never intended for us to live alone, seek like-minded people who will champion and stand in faith with you.
I trust that by applying these simple steps you will step out of darkness into His glorious light in your life!