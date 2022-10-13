Out of the Darkness

Under a Cloud

Several years ago, whilst on holiday with my family in Tenerife, we decided to take an early morning trip to visit the world-famous volcanic mountain, Teide. It was a dark and overcast day and the long and windy journey through the mountains should have been picturesque, but the views were overshadowed by clouds and mist that had formed over the valley below.

However, as we continued to climb higher the clouds and the darkness started to lift and soon we drove into the beautiful sunshine. We pulled the car over and got out to see the rolling mist that was beneath and stretched for miles with the sunlight seeking to penetrate the mist below.

As I thought about this, I was reminded that how often we can go through life living under a cloud which can represent the circumstances or situations we face.

Knowing that the weight and the effects of the challenges that are before us can seem too much to bear. And yet we may not be aware that out of the sphere of our circumstances there is a whole perspective that is waiting for us to discover.

There is something about making a choice to come up higher, for when we begin to see things from God’s perspective and do things His way new doors of opportunities open, and breakthrough comes.